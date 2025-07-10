Palace releases statement on Queen Camilla's solo visit

The Buckingham Palace on Thursday released a detailed statement on Queen Camilla's latest royal engagement.

The Queen was not accompanied by King Charles as she travelled to South West England.

The visit came a day after the King and Queen saw off French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron who had arrived for a state visit.

According to a statement issued on the royal family's website, during her visit the Queen celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Wiltshire and Swindon Community Foundation, and also as Patron of Jamie’s Farm, officially opened the charity’s latest site at Lower Shockerwick Farm.

The statement said, "Wiltshire and Swindon Community Foundation, previously known as Wiltshire Community Foundation, invests in people and funds charities across the area to help them thrive and continue to make a positive impact in their local communities."

It said, "During the visit, The Queen met some of the organisations supported by the Foundation, including Changing Suits which works with South Asian communities to overcome cultural barriers and All Yours Period Box which aims to tackle period poverty by providing supplies to women who are otherwise unable to afford them."

The statement added, "Her Majesty also cut a cake in celebration of Wiltshire and Swindon Community Foundation’s 50th anniversary. Before departing, The Queen met Joanna Weaver by her ice cream van which, has also been supported by the Foundation."

"Then, Her Majesty visited Jamie’s Farm, where she has been Patron since 2014, to officially open their new site."

"Established by Tish Feilden and her son Jamie, Jamie’s Farm offers young people who are experiencing challenges at school, opportunities to take park in immersive programmes on working farms across the UK."

"The Queen was joined by co-CEOs Jamie Feilden and Jake Curtis on a tour of the newest farm in Lower Shockerwick. During the tour, Her Majesty was joined by staff, volunteers and young people undertaking activities in the orchards, kitchens and gardens."

"Jamie’s Farm works with young people, typically aged 11–16, who are at risk of social or academic exclusion due to challenges with behaviour, attendance, or mental health. By stepping away from the pressures of daily life – including handing in phones and disconnecting from technology – young people are given space to reflect and build meaningful relationships. "

"Since its founding in 2009, Jamie’s Farm has welcomed over 16,000 young people to their six existing sites – located in Bath, Hereford, Monmouth, Lewes, Skipton and a city farm in London Waterloo. Lower Shockerwich Farm will be the charity’s seventh site and one located near the first Jamie’s Farm site, and HQ, at Hill House near Bath. "