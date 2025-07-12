Kate Middleton is back! Princess of Wales arrives at Wimbledon in style

Kate Middleton on Saturday attended the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

The Princess of Wales stepped out at the prestigious tournament for the first time this season to see American tennis star Amanda Anisimova and Poland’s Iga Swiatek compete in the women's singles final.

Kate wore white belted blazer-style top and cream pleated skirt as she sat in the royal box.

As patron, Kate also wore a Wimbledon purple and green bow pinned to the left side of her top.

Kate Middleton was not accompanied by her husband Prince William when arrived at the Wimbledon on day thirteen of the prestigious tournament.

Kate is set to present the trophy to the winner of the women’s singles final after opting not to attend the match last year while she was recovering from cancer.

According to Associated Press, the All England Club said the future queen will be back in the Royal Box on Center Court for the match between eighth-seeded Iga Swiatek and No. 13 Amanda Anisimova. She will then take part in the on-court trophy presentation.

Kate has been the patron of the All England Club since 2016 and has regularly attended the men’s and women’s finals. However, she was not there when Barbora Krejcikova defeated Jasmine Paolini for the women’s title last year. She did hand the trophy to Carlos Alcaraz after his victory over Novak Djokovic in the men’s final when she made only her second public appearance since announcing she was diagnosed with cancer.

She has been gradually returning to public duties since announcing last fall that she had completed chemotherapy and took part in welcoming French President Emmanuel Macron during his state visit to Britain this week.