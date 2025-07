Kate Middleton's Wimbledon 2025 attendance in pictures

Kate Middleton on Saturday made her first appearance at Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

The Princess of Wales was given a warm welcome as she entered the royal box.

Thousands of people rose from their seats as the royal arrived to watch the American tennis star Amanda Anisimova and Poland’s Iga Swiatek compete in the women's singles final.

Below is a collection of pictures featuring the Kate's attendance at the Wimbledon: