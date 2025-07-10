Michael C. Hall returns in 'Dexter: Resurrection'

Michael C. Hall is returning to his murderous roots for the new series "Dexter: Resurrection," which is set to start streaming on Paramount+ on July 11.

The franchise started in 2006 and continues to thrill fans, which Hall attributes to his character's relatability.

“He's a remarkably capable guy. People like that. He's also remarkably limited and clueless. And I think people kind of identify with that. You know, we all struggle with a sense of authenticity. And a struggle of how to negotiate just human interaction and a sense of isolation and all that. And, you know, he takes out bad guys and people like that,” said the actor.

In this series, Hall said audiences will see Dexter embracing a second chance at life, saying he “has recommitted to the code and makes no bones about his undeniable connection to his son. But he also discovers sort of an appetite for risk, for thrill-seeking…there's an appetite for danger, he discovers. I think he even says at some point, you know, I'm tired of being careful.”

The series will be packed with numerous special guests, including Uma Thurman and Peter Dinklage.

“I think it's also an exciting opportunity for folks, some of that sort of, quote, bad guys in the show who are coming in as guest stars get to flex their dark side of the muscles, you know?” said actor and cast member Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine.