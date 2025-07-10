Yungblud to take over cinemas with life documentary

Yungblud gives insights into life with new documentary

Yungblud, who is known for his intimate shows to facilitate artist-fan interactions, is also set to offer an insight into his life.

The documentary titled, YUNGBLUD. ARE YOU READY, BOY? is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release with exclusive screenings scheduled for August 20 and 24.

Directed by Paul Dugdale, an award-winning filmmaker (known for his work with Adele, Elton John, and The Prodigy), the feature-length documentary was shot at the legendary Hansa Studios Building in Berlin.

The setting, the birthplace of legends like David Bowie provides a backdrop for a film exploring the Asylum singer’s career.

YUNGBLUD. ARE YOU READY, BOY? is shot in monochromatic scenes, described as a personal journey of change and rock-and-roll chaos.

The documentary reveals his journey as he and his band relocate to the historic Berlin studio to record live performances from his brand-new album, Idols.

Idols became YUNGBLUD’s third consecutive UK No. 1 album, marking his most personal record to date, released in June 2025.

"I wanted to make a film that truly documents where we are right now, at this moment, around the release of my most ambitious album to date," YUNGBLUD stated of his documentary, adding, "You can feel the history in Hansa; it’s in the silence between takes, the ceiling looming over you."