Kanye West faces shocking new accusations by ex-aide

Ex-assistant levels new allegations against Kanye West

Previously, Lauren Pisciotta had taken Kanye West to court for allegedly exploiting her during her employment at his company, Yeezy, where she was hired as an assistant for the rap star.



Now, in a amended complaint, she accused Ye for “orally raped her without her consent”, assault; battery; sexual battery; sex trafficking; failure to prevent harassment, discrimination and retaliation; gender discrimination; stalking; false imprisonment; promissory estoppel; and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

“Ye subjected Ms. Pisciotta to obscene comments about her body, demanded she wear tight fitting clothing, groped her on a regular basis, forced her to watch Ye perform sexual acts with other women, sent her sexually explicit pictures."

"And demanded she do the same and repeatedly demanded that she join his sexual encounters, which she refused,” the complaint claimed as Variety reported.

“On one occasion, Ye attempted to vaginally penetrate Ms. Pisciotta with his fingers. On another occasion, he orally raped her without her consent. Both assaults occurred during the course of Ms. Pisciotta’s employment.”

Lauren also alleged that the Grammy winner “recruited and enticed Plaintiff by making fraudulent promises of career advancement in exchange for Plaintiff’s acquiescence to Ye’s sexual contact."

"And used force and coercion to obtain compliance with his sexual demands by engendering a fear that refusing Ye’s desires would be met with serious consequences such as public humiliation, online harassment, termination, retaliation and violence.”

The complaint's lawyers, who are calling for a trial by jury, claim her client's refusal to the Donda hitmaker's advances led him to fire her in 2023. Despite terminating her employment, Lauren alleged that the 48-year-old did not leave her in peace and continued to harass her from time to time.

In response to her accusations, Kanye's lawyer stated that they are “baseless” and suggested plans to counter-sue.