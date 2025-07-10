Justin Bieber makes major comeback with new album in 4 years

Justin Bieber to drop seventh album soon

Justin Bieber surprised fans with a major comeback.

The Baby singer is reportedly set to release his seventh album this Friday, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Four years after he last released an album, Justice, Bieber is set to make a major comeback.

The outlet reported that Bieber, who shares a son Jack Blues Bieber with wife Hailey, has quietly been working on the album for months.

Although Justin and his label Def Jam have not made an official announcement yet, billboards teasing the word "Swag" and featuring Bieber's photo have popped up in Iceland and Los Angeles.

Swag seems to be the possible title of Justin Bieber's seventh album.

Notably, sources told the outlet that the surprise album includes collaborations with big names like Gunna, Sexyy Red, and Cash Cobain with whom Bieber is said to have been hosting "jam sessions."

It is worth mentioning that this album marks Justin Bieber’s first album since welcoming his first child Jack Blues Bieber with wife Hailey Bieber and his split from longtime manager Scooter Braun in 2023.

Justin Bieber released his last album Justice in 2021 and it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.