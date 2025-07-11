 
Geo News

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz mark Harper's birthday amid family feud

David and Victoria Beckham's daughter Harper turns 14 on June 10, 2025

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 11, 2025

Brooklyn Beckham celebrates Harpers birthday amid feud with David, Victoria
Brooklyn Beckham celebrates Harper's birthday amid feud with David, Victoria

Brooklyn Beckham celebrated Harper’s birthday amid a feud with the family.

Amid ongoing feud with parents David Beckham and Victoria, Brooklyn took to Instagram Stories and marked the 14th birthday of his sister.

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz mark Harpers birthday amid family feud

Sharing a photo with Harper, also featuring wife Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn wrote, “happy birthday harper.”

“We love you,” he added and tagged his wife Nicola in the photo.

Notably, Nicola also reshared the tribute on her Instagram Story.

This comes amid tensions within the Beckham household. The rumours about the rift began when Brooklyn and Nicola snubbed David’s lavish 50th birthday.

Ahead of Harper’s birthday insiders revealed, “Brooklyn hasn’t felt the same about his family for months. It’s hard to see any improvement on the relationship between either side, even though Victoria and David are desperate for things to get better.”

“With Harper’s birthday coming up, friends are hoping Brooklyn will reach out on her special day, and there will be at least a small olive branch,” the source also shared.

Yungblud makes heartfelt gesture to fans amid tonsillitis treatment
Yungblud makes heartfelt gesture to fans amid tonsillitis treatment
Justin Bieber makes major comeback with new album in 4 years
Justin Bieber makes major comeback with new album in 4 years
Kanye West faces shocking new accusations by ex-aide
Kanye West faces shocking new accusations by ex-aide
Yungblud to take over cinemas with life documentary
Yungblud to take over cinemas with life documentary
'The View' host raves about 'kind Superman'
'The View' host raves about 'kind Superman'
Kylie Jenner's insane beauty bill revealed
Kylie Jenner's insane beauty bill revealed
Michael C. Hall returns in 'Dexter: Resurrection'
Michael C. Hall returns in 'Dexter: Resurrection'
Peter Andre 'terrified' Princess will make 'same mistakes' as Katie Price
Peter Andre 'terrified' Princess will make 'same mistakes' as Katie Price