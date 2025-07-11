Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz mark Harper's birthday amid family feud

Brooklyn Beckham celebrates Harper's birthday amid feud with David, Victoria

Brooklyn Beckham celebrated Harper’s birthday amid a feud with the family.

Amid ongoing feud with parents David Beckham and Victoria, Brooklyn took to Instagram Stories and marked the 14th birthday of his sister.

Sharing a photo with Harper, also featuring wife Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn wrote, “happy birthday harper.”

“We love you,” he added and tagged his wife Nicola in the photo.

Notably, Nicola also reshared the tribute on her Instagram Story.

This comes amid tensions within the Beckham household. The rumours about the rift began when Brooklyn and Nicola snubbed David’s lavish 50th birthday.

Ahead of Harper’s birthday insiders revealed, “Brooklyn hasn’t felt the same about his family for months. It’s hard to see any improvement on the relationship between either side, even though Victoria and David are desperate for things to get better.”

“With Harper’s birthday coming up, friends are hoping Brooklyn will reach out on her special day, and there will be at least a small olive branch,” the source also shared.