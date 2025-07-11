Ozzy Osbourne narrates his 'descent to hell' in memoir, 'Last Rites'

Photo: Ozzy Osbourne makes major announcement about memoir, 'Last Rites'

Ozzy Osbourne has reportedly announced his memoir, Last Rites.

As per the latest findings of PEOPLE Magazine, the Prince of Darkness revealed that he is going to tell all in his upcoming memoir. The tell-all book will be available to purchases on 7th October 2025.

In this memoir, the Black Sabbath founder has reportedly chronicled his “descent to hell” which was reportedly marked by the contraction of an infection on his thumb during his farewell tour in 2018.

"People say to me, if you could do it all again, knowing what you know now, would you change anything? I'm like, f*** no," the crooner revealed claiming that he has no regrets.

He added, "If I'd been clean and sober, I wouldn't be Ozzy. If I'd done normal, sensible things, I wouldn't be Ozzy."

He went on to say that he content with the life he has lived so far by mentioning, "Look, if it ends tomorrow, I can't complain. I've been all around the world. Seen a lot of things. I've done good... and I've done bad.”

“But right now, I'm not ready to go anywhere,” Ozzy claimed.