How Kate Middleton made Bridgette Macron look like 'lemon squash'

French First Lady, Bridgette Macron, is branded pretty uncomfortable the moment her husband winked at Kate Middleton.

President Emmanuel Macaron, who was joined by his wife at the Buckingham Palace state dinner this week, made an awakes gesture at the Princess of Wales during dinner.

Speaking about Macaron’s wink, body language expert tells Mirror that Monsieur Macron appeared "effervescent as a glass of French champagne, his wife's body language would compare better to a glass of flat and tepid lemon squash".

Judi further revealed: "Macron has been all charm and smiles, winking at Kate during the banquet dinner and bending to kiss her hand on arrival like a true gallant.

"And his hosts have been equally fulsome in their displays, despite their obvious background circumstances, like their treatment and recovery from illness.

"Charles has rarely looked as chipper, chuckling and giggling in a state of fine good humour throughout the evening despite his cancer and despite suffering from one very bloodshot eye.

"William and Kate were tactile, flirty, loving and positively glowing, with Kate's gleaming smile signalling what looked like genuine delight, exuding gracious charm despite her ongoing recovery from illness,” she noted.