Princess Diana ‘courted' by Jeffrey Epstein?

Princess Diana and Jeffrey Epstein courted?

The connection Prince Diana is rumored to have shared with convicted pedophile and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has just been brought to light by the Daily Beast.

This shocking revelation comes in a piece by the Chief National Correspondent David Gardner.

This admission comes via tapes released by the Department of Justice, featuring Ghislaine Maxwell’s testimony.

In she claims Epstein went on a date with Princess Diana at one point, in London.

But that is not all, Sarah Ferguson is also said to have been “making moves” on the convicted pedophile during his meetings with the royals.

About this ‘courtship’ as Mr Gardner called it, “I don’t know if he sat with Diana or he met with Diana and he’d already met her. I don’t know, but this, I believe was organized by Rosa.”

“I don’t know if she was being set up as a date for him, maybe because she was… I don’t want to speak bad of Diana, but… I’m not going to do that.”

Maxwell also shared how her own connections came about and said that she had met Epstein during his tenure in London in the 1980’s, alongside some “high society people” including someone considered a best friend to Princess Diana.

“Her name was Rosa Monckton. And Rosa’s husband, Dominic Lawson, who’s a famous journalist,” Maxwell said.

What is pertinent to mention is that this interview was with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, and comes after she sat down to discuss the timeline of events, even though she had refused to testify at her own trial prior.

Near the end there were also some admissions made about the lack of ‘concrete proof’ Maxwell had, regarding the alleged date and time of this meeting, whether it was early 2000’s, even though Princess Diana had passed in August 1997.