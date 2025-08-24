Prince Harry's rumored 2027 project poses 'enormous dangers' to royal reconciliation

Prince Harry's 2027 project could restart feud with Royal Family

Prince Harry could restart his feud with the royal family if he goes ahead with a documentary about his late mother, Diana.

Harry has been at odds with his family ever since he tied the knot with Meghan Markle, and the couple exited The Firm in 2020 after two years with them.

The Duke of Sussex expressed a desire to reconcile with his family in an interview in May, highlighting that he doesn’t know how much longer his cancer-stricken dad, King Charles, has.

However, reports suggest that the Sussexes are mulling over plans to make a documentary about Princess Diana to be released in 2027 to mark 30 years since her tragic death in a car crash in Paris.

According to royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams, if the documentary makes any controversial claims, Harry’s chances of reconciliation with his family will go from slim to none.

He told The Sun: "If Harry wants to do it, then Netflix will bite his hand off."

"If the proposed documentary featured anything controversial, it would gravely endanger the reconciliation Harry has said he wants with his family, although it would undoubtedly draw the audience Netflix wants," the expert explained.

"This programme, especially now that Camilla, the woman she (Diana) regarded as her rival, is now Queen Consort, also, potentially, has enormous dangers for Harry’s future relationships with his family," Richard added.

He highlighted that while Harry has yet to reconcile with his family, at least peace is maintained, and that too would be lost if the documentary ruffles feathers at the palace.

"If reconciliation is desirable, but seems unlikely, peace is essential. This documentary, if it happens, could restart conflict," he said.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently announced a renewed version of their deal with Netflix. The new deal is a multi-year first-look deal.