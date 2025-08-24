Ex-butler makes grounding revelation about Prince William: ‘Never had it growing up'

King Charles’ former butler weighs in on Prince William’s newest decision

Something Prince Harry was never used to, and never had growing up has just been brought to the surface by a former butler that used to serve the Royal Family.

The butler in question is Grant Harrold, who served King Charles for a number of years.

He spoke about the future King and his childhood, when asked about the couple’s transition from Adelaide Cottage to Forest Lodge which managed to ruffle features in the media.

For those unversed, there were questions and concerns regarding this ‘downgrade’ as many feared it would leave Buckingham Palace hollow despite its prestige.

Regarding all of it, as well as Prince William’s own upbringing Mr Harrold was quoted telling The Mirror, “When it comes to William, he is used to smaller houses like Highgrove, because he didn't grow up in the huge palaces or castles. So I think there'll be a transition where Windsor becomes the hub of the monarchy.”

He also offered his own two cents about a possible HQ set-up and added, “As Forest Lodge is on the Windsor estate, that whole area will become the royal HQ. And then Buckingham Palace could just be open year round as a tourist hotspot, while also operating as the royal office, because it is such a landmark of the royal institution.”

“So, I think Windsor will become the embodiment of the Firm as William and Kate move into their forever home.”

Plus “living in Forest Lodge will be a lot cheaper than living in Buckingham Palace,” Mr Harrold added. Given that “William has long championed homelessness causes”.

Before concluding he also added, it's a bit hard to support the homeless when you're living in your massive castle, so I think he's aware of that.”