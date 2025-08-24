Truth about Queen Elizabeth, Donald Trump's 'very rude' encounter revealed

Queen Elizabeth never found Donald Trump 'very rude'

The truth about Queen Elizabeth and Donald Trump’s meeting has been revealed.

Previously, a royal biography titled, A Voyage Around The Queen by Craig Brown suggested that the US president was rude when the late Queen hosted him, claiming that he kept her waiting at Windsor Castle in 2018 and arrived late.

However, a new biography of King Charles denies these claims. As per Charles III: The Inside Story, Trump did “nothing wrong at all.”

“He arrived exactly on time. It was the Queen who had come out early because she wanted to check the dais and the steps, which were always a concern at that stage of her life,” the author, Robert Hardman wrote.

He added, “You have to remember that this was her first big event since the Duke of Edinburgh's retirement from public duties the year before.”

“She wanted to get it right. It was the same inspecting the troops. All through her reign, it would be the duke who escorted the visitor to do the inspection and she hadn't done it before.”

“And Trump did the right thing. The visitor is always invited to walk first and she had to gesture to him to go in front. The anti-Trump crowd were determined to find a faux pas. There wasn't one,” Robert added.

Additionally, a staff member also recalled that Queen Elizabeth and Trump bonded over their Scottish roots, saying, “It wasn't just small talk. They discussed policy matters. He was super charming, on his best behaviour throughout.”

“He would bound up and down the stairs. When Joe Biden came three years later, we had to put him in the creaky old Edwardian lift,” the staff member added of their meeting.