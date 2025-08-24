 
Geo News

Ex-butler reveals real personality of Kate Middleton since being let go

Here is what a former butler really feels about Kate Middleton years after being let go

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 24, 2025

Kate Middleton’s real personality explained by a royal butler
Kate Middleton’s real personality explained by a royal butler

Grant Harold, is the former butler in question. He worked for King Charles through most of his tenure and saw the life and adult life of Prince William and Prince Harry.

He recently sat down with The Mirror and broke down what he really thinks about the future Queen of England.

“That girl was a Queen in waiting in every aspect,” he started right off the bat by saying.

“She is the perfect Queen material and you can so obviously see that. Everything about her — the way she carried herself, the way she spoke, the way she interacted with people, her kindness, her beauty — she was, if I can say, the modern day Princess Diana.”

The comparison didn’t end there, in fact the former employee went even deeper and saw him add, “Diana used to do things at Sandringham to make the staff laugh by poking her head out the window and pulling faces, and Kate was doing the same kind of thing.”

All in all, before concluding he admitted too, “she is everything you can imagine, she is a beautiful and intelligent woman.”

Meghan Markle warned about lacking a fresh stack of ‘fatted calves' for Hollywood
Meghan Markle warned about lacking a fresh stack of ‘fatted calves' for Hollywood
Truth about Queen Elizabeth, Donald Trump's 'very rude' encounter revealed video
Truth about Queen Elizabeth, Donald Trump's 'very rude' encounter revealed
Princess Diana ‘courted' by Jeffrey Epstein?
Princess Diana ‘courted' by Jeffrey Epstein?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle facing a feud ‘worse than ever'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle facing a feud ‘worse than ever'
After Prince Andrew another royal stands to get exposed
After Prince Andrew another royal stands to get exposed
Mike Tindall shares major detail about his romance with Zara Tindall
Mike Tindall shares major detail about his romance with Zara Tindall
Meghan Markle real intentions over niece Princess Charlotte ‘misunderstood'
Meghan Markle real intentions over niece Princess Charlotte ‘misunderstood'
Prince Harry urged to reach King Charles ‘behind closed doors'
Prince Harry urged to reach King Charles ‘behind closed doors'