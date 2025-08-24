Ex-butler reveals real personality of Kate Middleton since being let go

Kate Middleton’s real personality explained by a royal butler

Grant Harold, is the former butler in question. He worked for King Charles through most of his tenure and saw the life and adult life of Prince William and Prince Harry.

He recently sat down with The Mirror and broke down what he really thinks about the future Queen of England.

“That girl was a Queen in waiting in every aspect,” he started right off the bat by saying.

“She is the perfect Queen material and you can so obviously see that. Everything about her — the way she carried herself, the way she spoke, the way she interacted with people, her kindness, her beauty — she was, if I can say, the modern day Princess Diana.”

The comparison didn’t end there, in fact the former employee went even deeper and saw him add, “Diana used to do things at Sandringham to make the staff laugh by poking her head out the window and pulling faces, and Kate was doing the same kind of thing.”

All in all, before concluding he admitted too, “she is everything you can imagine, she is a beautiful and intelligent woman.”