Prince William's strict rules and regulations towards George, Charlotte, Louis come out

August 24, 2025

    Prince William’s unfiltered strictness towards one key aspect of his children’s lives comes out
    The whole thing has been explained by a well placed insider that is close to the couple.

    According to a report by Us Weekly, the Walses', “are very strict about their boundaries,” but even more so when it comes to “their mental health and family life.”

    A major contributor for this is because “they have witnessed how the role of monarch can consume one's entire being...”

    It is due to this very fact that “while they take their responsibilities very seriously, they are not afraid to say no when necessary,” the insider explained.

    Even their move to Forest Lodge over Buckingham Palace immediately was referenced by his source.

    About the decision to forgo Adelaide Cottage where Princess Kate recuperated after her cancer treatment. They said, “to outsiders, it may seem like a big move for the royals to not live in Buckingham Palace, but to insiders, it is not surprising.”

    “King Charles has not lived there for a long time either and prefers to spend time outside of London.”

    Not to mention, “none of the royals are particularly fond of city life and instead prefer “the countryside.”

    Before concluding they also added, “in many ways, it feels more like a conference center or a showcase than a palace that serves as a family home.”

