Nick Hilton marks relationship milestone with husband James Rothschild

Nick Hilton celebrates relationship milestone with husband James Rothschild

Nicky Hilton and her husband James Rothschild are still going strong as they celebrate each other.

The fashion designer took to her Instagram account to mark the 10th anniversary of her wedding to James.

In the celebratory post, Nicky posted throwback snaps from her wedding day on July 10, 2015.

In one of the snaps, Nicky can be seen giving a gentle kiss to her husband while carrying a flower bouquet.

In another photo, they both held each other warmly while sweetly looking into each other's eyes.

While commemorating her milestone tenth wedding anniversary, Nicky expressed her love in a heartfelt note in the caption.

"A decade down, forever to go," she wrote along with the photos, with a diamond ring emoji symbolizing their wedding.

For her big day, Nicky wore a long-sleeved, floor-length ivory gown, and the ceremony took place in the Orangery at Kensington Palace in London.

at the time of their nuptials, Nicky's sister Paris Hilton gushed over her sister, saying, "They’re just perfect for each other. They’re best friends. They’re so loyal and they’re so in love. They’re the ultimate couple. They’re like a prince and princess," via People.