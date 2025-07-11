Travis Barker shares rare insight into son Rocky Thirteen's new hobby

Travis Barker shares rare snap of son Rocky Thirteen

Travis Barker and wife Kourtney Kardashian's 20-month-old son has already started to take an interest in his father's legacy.

Rocky Thirteen, whom Travis and Kourtney welcomed in November 2023, was seen playing a drum in one of the snaps in a carousel that the Blink-182 drummer posted on his official Instagram account on Thursday, July 10.

In the photo, the toddler was pictured with a pair of mini blue headphones while rocking the drum with sticks.

In another video shared in the carousel, Rocky was recorded walking with forceful steps as if he was parading. "Oh yeah. Marching," Kourtney can be heard saying in the video.

"Black Sabbath forever. Honored to be part of such a special night @ozzyosbourne," Barker captioned his post with a bat emoji.

It is pertinent to mention that Barker is also the father of three children, including son Landon, daughter Alabama, and his stepdaughter, Atiana, all of whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

While Kourtney also shares three more kids, Penelope, Mason, and Reign, with her ex, Scott Disick.