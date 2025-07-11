Tom Brady breaks silence on Sophia Vergara dating rumors

Tom Brady denies calling Sophia Vergara 'too old'

After Tom Brady and Sofia Vergara’s recent cozy sighting sparked romance rumors, a spokesperson of the former quarterback said that he "would never" say that he thinks the 53-year-old actress "too old" for him.

As per a report by People, the representative told the outlet in regards of the recent news after Tom and Sophia’s joint appearance on a yacht, "Tom never said, nor would he ever say, anything like this.”

“It is pure fiction," the rep remarked.

It is noteworthy that earlier in July, the duo were spotted getting comfortable during a getaway on Ritz Carlton's new superyacht, the Luminara.

Fans started to speculate on a potential romance between the duo.

The Modern Family actress even shared a snap with Tom seated next to him on her Instagram account later that night. In the photo, singer J Balvin also appeared, who took a moment to sweetly smooch on Sofia’s forehead.

However, TMZ reported that the duo is not dating it was a rather friendly meet up while they were on the A-list outing.