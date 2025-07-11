 
Geo News

Tom Brady breaks silence on Sophia Vergara dating rumors

The former quarterback and the Griselda star recently ignited dating rumors

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 11, 2025

Tom Brady denies calling Sophia Vergara too old
Tom Brady denies calling Sophia Vergara 'too old'

After Tom Brady and Sofia Vergara’s recent cozy sighting sparked romance rumors, a spokesperson of the former quarterback said that he "would never" say that he thinks the 53-year-old actress "too old" for him.

As per a report by People, the representative told the outlet in regards of the recent news after Tom and Sophia’s joint appearance on a yacht, "Tom never said, nor would he ever say, anything like this.”

“It is pure fiction," the rep remarked.

It is noteworthy that earlier in July, the duo were spotted getting comfortable during a getaway on Ritz Carlton's new superyacht, the Luminara.

Fans started to speculate on a potential romance between the duo.

The Modern Family actress even shared a snap with Tom seated next to him on her Instagram account later that night. In the photo, singer J Balvin also appeared, who took a moment to sweetly smooch on Sofia’s forehead.

However, TMZ reported that the duo is not dating it was a rather friendly meet up while they were on the A-list outing.

AJ McLean shares honest update following sobriety setback
AJ McLean shares honest update following sobriety setback
Benny Blanco makes surprising confession about his music
Benny Blanco makes surprising confession about his music
Justin Bieber debuts first collection of his new fashion brand SKYLRK
Justin Bieber debuts first collection of his new fashion brand SKYLRK
Travis Barker shares rare insight into son Rocky Thirteen's new hobby
Travis Barker shares rare insight into son Rocky Thirteen's new hobby
Kelly Clarkson to take major step amid talk show high demands: Source
Kelly Clarkson to take major step amid talk show high demands: Source
Ed Sheeran reveals his daughters' surprising favorite track
Ed Sheeran reveals his daughters' surprising favorite track
Ed Sheeran reveals his precautions to get wife's feedback on new music
Ed Sheeran reveals his precautions to get wife's feedback on new music
Nick Hilton marks relationship milestone with husband James Rothschild
Nick Hilton marks relationship milestone with husband James Rothschild