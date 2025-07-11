 
AJ McLean shares honest update following sobriety setback

The Backstreet Boys singer opens up about his sobriety journey

July 11, 2025

AJ McLean shared his positive update on his sobriety journey after experiencing a setback.

In a recent chat with People at the premiere of Building the Band, the Backstreet Boys member revealed that he is currently in "the best head space" he has ever been in life.

"Towards the end of the DNA tour, I got sober again for the last time," McLean, who also serves as a host at the Netflix show, told the outlet. "I'm sticking this one out all the way. It's a daily thing. But I have finally done what has been suggested amongst the sober community, and my life has flipped in a positive way."

Back in August 2023, he told the publisher that he would mark two years of sobriety on September 26.

“I’m trying to keep my feet firmly planted in the program,” he shared back then. “I’ve battled self-esteem issues my entire life, and I’ve learned a lot. My sobriety is the most solid it’s ever been."

Now, McLean shared that he now works out six days a week and maintains "clean" eating and keeps a "healthy balance between family and work."

