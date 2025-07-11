Ed Sheeran reveals his daughters' surprising favorite track

Ed Sheeran names one song his daughters love

Ed Sheeran revealed one of his songs that his daughter loves.

During a recent chat on Kylie Kelce's podcast, Not Gonna Lie, the wife of the retired NFL star, Jason Kelce, asked the 34-year-old singer-songwriter which of his songs is his daughters' favorite.

He revealed that his kids, Lyra, 4, and Jupiter, 3, whom he shares with Cherry, naturally like those songs that are mostly likable by kids and his fans in general.

"It's interesting, the ones that they gravitate towards. And it's definitely the ones that all kids have gravitated towards, I guess," Sheeran noted, adding that Sapphire is one of the songs they have even learned the lyrics.

"Sapphire. And Sapphire from the beginning, like, they came to India when I made that record and they were in the studio whilst we were putting all the tablas and santoors, they were watching all of that happen," he shared.

"And I think because it's just...I don't know. They know most of the lyrics to that song now," Sheeran added.

Moreover, he added that his wife plays his songs for his daughters when he is away performing.