Justin Bieber debuts first collection of his new fashion brand SKYLRK

Justin Bieber dips toes in apparel business again

Justin Bieber successfully launched his own fashion brand, SKYLRK, on Thursday.

The first collection features sunglasses, beanies, tank tops, and slides, with prices ranging from $40 to $200.

The debut collection comes after months of anticipation as both Justin and his wife, Hailey, have been teasing the collection by dressing in the brand's clothing in several photos. The official launch promo came Thursday.

However, this isn't the Grammy winner's first foray into fashion as he previously co-founded Drew House with his former stylist Ryan Good in January 2019, but parted ways with the brand over Instagram earlier this year.

For his new venture, Justin has hired former competitive soccer player Finn Rush-Taylor as design lead, who has worked for Adidas, Puma, and Crocs, per CQ.

By the look of Rush-Taylor's profile on LinkedIn, the athlete-turned-designer has been working at SKYLRK since October 2022—the same year SKYLRK's Instagram account was created.

Neima Khaila, co-founder of the Los Angeles-based streetwear label Pink Dolphin, will work as a business partner, People Magazine reported. However, the singer will reportedly have full creative control as the owner.

Hailey Bieber also played a role in the brand’s early development, revealing in April that she designed her “favorite jacket of all time” for the label.