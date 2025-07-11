Madelyn Cline pokes fun at romance with ex Pete Davidson in rare comment

Madelyn Cline has spoken for the first time about her breakup with Pete Davidson since confirming their split last year.

The Outer Banks actress, 27, got candid about the split in a recent interview with a lighthearted take on their time together.

"The jokes, they write themselves. And I said it before, and I'll say it again, that is my only comment," Cline told Allure in the July 10 cover story.

"He has a really cute dog and some really great girlfriends now," she later added, referring to Davidson's relationship with actress Elsie Hewitt.

The Saturday Night Live alum has been linked to several A-list stars over the years, like ex-fiancee Ariana Grande and other former love interests, including Kim Kardashian, Emily Ratajkowski, Chase Sui Wonders, Kaia Gerber, Kate Beckinsale, and Margaret Qualley.

Following his split from Cline earlier in 2024, Davidson moved on with his current girlfriend, Hewitt, and went Instagram official in March 2025.

In October 2024, an exclusive source revealed that the high-profile comedian has stayed on friendly terms with "pretty much all his exes."

"He’s a good guy, and they root for him," they said, specifically mentioning that "nothing bad happened between him and Madelyn [Cline]," the insider told People Magazine.