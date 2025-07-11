Benny Blanco makes surprising confession about his music

Benny Blanco admits to forgetting own songs in public

Benny Blanco admits to using a music identifier app for his own songs.

The music producer, who has worked with Britney Spears, Kesha, Ed Sheeran, and fiancée Selena Gomez, made the admission in a recent appearance on the podcast Therapuss.

"The first, like, big pop thing that I ever worked on was Britney Spears," Blanco began. "Sometimes I am in a restaurant and I'm like, 'Oh my god, this song's so good.' And I Shazam it, and then it's my own song."

Host Jane Shane, 25, reacted with surprise, at which the 37-year-old producer justified his memory loss by blaming his age.

"I'm old and I can't remember anything. And I've done like hundreds of songs that have come out," he joked.

Blanco added that he's been "making songs for 16 years" and asked the host to imagine having interviewed people on his podcast for that long.

Most recently, Blanco collaborated with Gomez on their March 2025 album I Said I Love You First.