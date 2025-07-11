 
Geo News

Benny Blanco makes surprising confession about his music

Benny Blanco has worked with Britney Spears, Kesha, Katy Perry, and Ed Sheeran over the years

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 11, 2025

Benny Blanco admits to forgetting own songs in public
Benny Blanco admits to forgetting own songs in public

Benny Blanco admits to using a music identifier app for his own songs.

The music producer, who has worked with Britney Spears, Kesha, Ed Sheeran, and fiancée Selena Gomez, made the admission in a recent appearance on the podcast Therapuss.

"The first, like, big pop thing that I ever worked on was Britney Spears," Blanco began. "Sometimes I am in a restaurant and I'm like, 'Oh my god, this song's so good.' And I Shazam it, and then it's my own song."

Host Jane Shane, 25, reacted with surprise, at which the 37-year-old producer justified his memory loss by blaming his age.

"I'm old and I can't remember anything. And I've done like hundreds of songs that have come out," he joked.

Blanco added that he's been "making songs for 16 years" and asked the host to imagine having interviewed people on his podcast for that long.

Most recently, Blanco collaborated with Gomez on their March 2025 album I Said I Love You First.

AJ McLean shares honest update following sobriety setback
AJ McLean shares honest update following sobriety setback
Tom Brady breaks silence on Sophia Vergara dating rumors
Tom Brady breaks silence on Sophia Vergara dating rumors
Justin Bieber debuts first collection of his new fashion brand SKYLRK
Justin Bieber debuts first collection of his new fashion brand SKYLRK
Travis Barker shares rare insight into son Rocky Thirteen's new hobby
Travis Barker shares rare insight into son Rocky Thirteen's new hobby
Kelly Clarkson to take major step amid talk show high demands: Source
Kelly Clarkson to take major step amid talk show high demands: Source
Ed Sheeran reveals his daughters' surprising favorite track
Ed Sheeran reveals his daughters' surprising favorite track
Ed Sheeran reveals his precautions to get wife's feedback on new music
Ed Sheeran reveals his precautions to get wife's feedback on new music
Nick Hilton marks relationship milestone with husband James Rothschild
Nick Hilton marks relationship milestone with husband James Rothschild