Demi Lovato clears her Instagram to tease new music

Demi Lovato wipes social media clean to tease new music

Demi Lovato has begun promotion for her new music.

The singer, 32, cleared her Instagram to tease her upcoming music with two cryptic posts.

Lovato shared a glimpse of the music video on Thursday after wiping off her social media this week, captioning the clip, “it feels so right.”

In the clip, the Grammy winner can be seen looking into the camera and mouthing the lyrics, “I’m not so sure, I’ve ever felt like this before / I can’t deny, it feels so right.”

A thumbnail image of the video showed a full-size shot of Lovato dressed in a leotard, stockings, and an oversized jacket with natural glam makeup and hair styled into a tousled, wet look.

The day prior, the former Disney star also posted a photo of herself sitting on a studio floor with a white backdrop, sporting a black mini dress.

Lovato’s last studio album, Holy Fvck, was released in August 2022—the time she met her now-husband Jordan "Jutes" Lutes as they worked in the studio together. They got married this year on May 25.

The Camp Rock alum has been working on the new album following the release of her eighth album, per her 2024 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. However, the official release date for the track or her album is yet to be revealed.