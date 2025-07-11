 
King Charles Balmoral Castle plans 'Family Day'

King Charles Balmoral Castle has long been associated with the royal family's summer break

Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
July 11, 2025

King Charles Scottish residence, Balmoral Castle, has announced ‘Family Day’ of the year with lots of smiling faces and happy memories from a special day on the estate.

The castle made this announcement on its Instagram handle.

Balmoral Castle has long been associated with the royal family's summer break.

The estate was originally bought for Queen Victoria by Prince Albert in 1852, and it has since become a firm favourite among the royals.

It announces, “Today, we’re looking back at last year’s Balmoral Family Day – lots of smiling faces and happy memories from a special day on the estate.

“We’re looking forward to doing it all again later this month – have you got your tickets yet?”

It added, “set on the stunning North Lawn, enjoy daytime and evening movie screenings alongside family-friendly activities such as birds of prey displays, vintage buses, and a rangers' scavenger hunt.

“You can also take part in our garden activities and meet beautiful Highland ponies – all included in the standard admission price!”

“It’s the perfect day out for all ages at the Highland home of the Royal Family,” the post further reads.

According to the Hello, the much-loved event takes place at King Charles Scottish residence across two days before the estate closes to the public on 10 August.

