Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's latest move has King Charles, William 'fuming'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle take aim at King Charles, William with shocking move

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have sparked tensions with the royal family once again with their latest move.

The couple recently hired Sam Rubinson, a former Netflix executive who promoted The Crown, as the new director of communications at Archewell Studios.

This move is being criticised by the palace insiders as a “final slap in the face” of King Charles and Prince William.

For those unaware, Sam was Netflix’s senior director of publicity, overseeing campaigns for three seasons of The Crown, a show called “exploitive” for its dramatisation of the late Princess Diana’s life and other royal scandals.

In fact, the royals reportedly call the show “sickening.” Meanwhile a friend of William stated, “It's incredibly hurtful to have his mother exploited over and over again in this tawdry fashion by Netflix.”

Now, the insider revealed, “At this point, any bridge that's left between Meghan and the monarchy is in flames."

They went on to call the decision a “cynical plot” designed to provoke further fallout with the royal family.

The insider stated, "I think this decision is a cynical plot cooked up to further stoke the fires of resentment between the House of Windsor.”

"Hiring Rubinson was the final slap in the face. I don't know if he'll ever make amends with any of his family," they added.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal roles in 2020. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have since been living in California with their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.