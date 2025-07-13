Kate Middleton returns to present Wimbledon trophies

Kate Middleton presents trophies in major return

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales made a major comeback to royal duties.

On Saturday, the day thirteen of the 2025 Wimbledon, Kate made her first public appearance at the tournament.

While the Princess came without her husband, Prince William, the Prince of Wales, she received a standing ovation as she arrived at Centre Court.

The crowd’s emotional welcome highlighted continued public support for the royal, who has stepped back from regular engagements in recent months to focus on her health.

Notably, as patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Kate awarded the champion's trophy to Poland’s Iga Swiatek, who defeated American Amanda Anisimova in the final.

For her look, the Princess of Wales donned a white belted blazer-style top and cream pleated skirt.

Notably, as patron, Kate Middleton also pinned a Wimbledon purple and green bow to the left side of her top.

It is worth mentioning that the wife of Prince William has been patron of the All England Club since 2016 and has regularly attended the men’s and women’s finals.

However, Kate, who announced her cancer remission in January, did not attend when Barbora Krejcikova defeated Jasmine Paolini for the women’s title last year.