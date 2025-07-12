Kate Middleton had just one royal beside her at Wimbledon

 
July 12, 2025

Kate Middleton made her first appearance at the Royal Box at Wimbledon’s Centre Court on Saturday.

Dressed elegantly, the Princess of Wales received a standing ovation from the crowd. 

But while the Royal Box often brims with members of the British royal family during finals weekend, only one other royal who joined Kate on Day 13 was  Lady Helen Taylor, daughter of the Duke of Kent.

The daughter Duke of Kent has been a regular figure at the Championships.

She is often seen representing her family’s longstanding association with Wimbledon. 

Her father was President of the All England Lawn Tennis Club until 2021 and was a fixture at the tournament for decades. 

Lady Helen with her daughter
Lady Helen with her daughter 

While Princess Kate fulfilled her patron duties by presenting the women’s singles trophy, Lady Helen was spotted seated in the Royal Box, supporting both the sport and her cousin-in-law. 

With no other senior royals accompanying the Princess of Wales, Lady Helen stood as the only royal presence by her side.

