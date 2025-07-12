 
Palace shares update on Kate Middleton's Wimbledon appearance

Kate Middleton made a surprise appearance at Wimbledon on Saturday

July 12, 2025

Palace shares update on Kate Middleton's Wimbledon appearance 

 The Princess of Wales delighted crowds when she arrived at Wimbledon to watch the women's final on Saturday.

Before walking to the court to watch Iga Swiatek play Amanda Anisimova Kate shook hands with staff and players and runners.

There was a loud cheer for Kate before reaching the court.

Later, Kensington Palace released pictures of Kate Middleton meeting the staff with her message, "Great to meet with some of the brilliant individuals working at The Championships this year."

The Prince and Princess of Wales's communication team also shared a clip of Princess Catherine arriving at the Royal Box to watch the match.

The wife of Prince William attended the the tournament on day thirteen.

Still from video shared on Prince William and Kate Middleton's Instagram account

Kate Middleton is making a gradual return to royal duties after completing her chemotherapy.

The future queen was diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer last year.

