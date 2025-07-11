 
Prince Edward's past mistake echoes Prince Harry's struggles

July 11, 2025

Prince Edward once walked the same path that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wanted to but things did not work out for either of them. 

As per reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wanted to find a middle ground where they could do stuff and avoid Megxit. 

Back in 2001, Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh thought the same. He had a TV company, Ardent, and no one in the Royal family knew.

Things took a bad turn when the company broke a media agreement by filming at St Andrews University, where Prince William had just started studying.

While most of the press respected William’s privacy, Edward’s crew was caught interviewing students for a show called The A–Z of Royalty.

The incident left the royal family embarrassed with then-Prince Charles feeling really furious as no one knew that Edward was behind the TV company.

Royal author Katie Nicholl said on the matter, “After all the fuss that had been made about protecting William from the media, it was a member of the Royal Family, his uncle, who had broken the rules," per Daily Mail.

“The British press could barely contain their glee,” they added.

According to journalist Andrew Neil, Charles even called his brother a “f***ing idiot” and told him to leave the town.

“I was told from an excellent source that he (Charles) picked up the phone to his brother and called him a "f***ing idiot" and told him in no uncertain terms to get out of the town,” he said.

Edward and his wife Sophie later apologized, but the incident proved that trying to combine royal duties with private business was not as simple as it seemed.

