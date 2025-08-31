King Charles is urged to give ‘silly' Prince Harry a ‘hug'

King Charles and Prince Harry’s peace meeting is long overdue, says an expert.

His Majesty and the Duke of Sussex, who extended an olive branch towards one another earlier this year, haven’t been able to meet due to King Charles’ busy calendar.

It is however, noted that His Majesty should be the first to create an opportunity to reconnect with his estranged son.

Royal expert Jennie Bond tells Mirror: "I will say that a meeting between Harry and his father is long overdue. I have always thought that it is the parent’s role to be the bigger person in any family row: you just have to open your arms and say to your child – albeit a grown-up child - ‘Come here you silly so-and-so, and give me a hug.'”

“That, though, simply hasn’t been possible while Harry was suing his father‘s own government over his security demands,” she said. “Now that that court case is over, a major obstacle to a meeting has been cleared,” she adds.

“So, particularly given that we know that the communications teams from each side have met fairly recently and that therefore an avenue of communication is open, a meeting when Harry is here for the Well Child Awards could hopefully happen,” the expert notes.