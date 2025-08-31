Meghan Markle spills beans on traumatic time with her children

Meghan Markle is opening up about tougher times when she had to be away from her kids.

The Duchess of Sussex admits she was distanced from Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet due to health issues.

Speaking to Tan France in one of the recent episodes of ‘With Love, Meghan,’ the mother-of-two admitted that it acha her to be away from her children.

"The longest I went without being around our kids was almost three weeks."

"I was", she said before adding "not well".

This comes as Prince Harry also admitted that he had to stay away from kids in the US when his beloved grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away.

The Duke of Sussex admitted that he was separated from Archie and Lilibet for 'longer than we’d ever been'.

When the couple got back to the US, 'for days and days we couldn’t stop hugging the children, couldn’t let them out of our sight'.