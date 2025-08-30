Meghan Markle dismisses separation talk in powerful family message

Every now and then, so-called royal experts and detractors appear on television and social media platforms claiming that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s marriage is on the brink of collapse.

Some go as far as suggesting Harry regrets his decision to leave the royal family.

Others eagerly await news of Meghan’s projects falling short of expectations, often pointing to the ratings of her Netflix series as proof.

What they fail to recognize is that, regardless of how her ventures perform, the Duchess of Sussex continues to make headlines in the United States, and largely for the right reasons.

Meghan Markle with her husband, Prince Harry: File photo

Meghan has elevated herself to the level of a Hollywood celebrity.

She may not be counted among the A-list, but she has undeniably left her mark, ensuring Americans see her as a woman on a mission, determined to protect her family and live life on her own terms.

On August 26, she took to Instagram to share a heartfelt video of her daughter, Princess Lilibet, kissing a framed photograph of Meghan and the family’s late dog, Guy, a gift from Prince Harry.

For many, the tender post served as Meghan’s quiet way of dismissing rumors about separation, offering instead a glimpse of unity and love within her family.