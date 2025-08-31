 
Prince Harry relationship with King likened to ‘high stakes poker game'

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

August 31, 2025

King Charles and Prince Harry’s reconciliation talks will not end well, predicts an expert.

The Duke of Sussex and His Majesty, who are looking forward to end their rift, haven’t been mocked over the ‘high stakes’ of their deal.

Fleet Street Fox opines for Mirror: “Of course this is less a family reunion than a high-stakes poker game with extra scones. In the gloomy corner, the cancer-stricken king trying to get a lifetime of reigning into however many years he has left.”

She then goes on to talk about Prince Harry’s intentions, noting: “In the even-gloomier corner, the prince who just wasted a chunk of his wife's Netflix cash on a futile court battle for taxpayer-funded, round-the-clock police bodyguards.”

She continues: “And what'll happen is entirely predictable. A parent who will always love their child, no matter what. A wish to keep talking, coupled with a total lack of trust on all sides that whatever is said won't somehow be weaponised to shore up a creaky monarchy or upsell a minor Californian celebrity. And do you know, it doesn't matter.”

