King Charles releases new plans for Sandringham estate newts

King Charles is working towards new plans for six ponds at Sandringham, it is reported.

His Majesty, who is working towards saving endangered plants, is paying attention to newts.

In addition to his new plans, the monarch is also establishing reedbeds on the royal estate this autumnto protect wildlife

In papers to King’s Lynn and West Norfolk council said, it is noted: “The ponds will seek to strengthen the local biodiversity in both the immediate future and long-term.”

Planners will release their final document until September 10.

This comes amid reconciliation efforts between King Charles and estranged son Prince Harry.

Royal expert Jennie Bond tells Mirror: "I will say that a meeting between Harry and his father is long overdue. I have always thought that it is the parent’s role to be the bigger person in any family row: you just have to open your arms and say to your child – albeit a grown-up child - ‘Come here you silly so-and-so, and give me a hug.'”

“That, though, simply hasn’t been possible while Harry was suing his father‘s own government over his security demands,” she said. “Now that that court case is over, a major obstacle to a meeting has been cleared,” she adds.