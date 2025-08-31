Prince Harry schooled over ‘guns' in US amid safety concerns

Prince Harry is mocked for claiming his children are safe in America.

The Duke of Sussex, who does not bring Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to the UK due to security fears, is called out for keeping them in a state with high crime rate.

Fleet Street Fox writes for Mirror: “Now after 18 months of estrangement, mostly to do with the fact Harry was suing his dad's government but not entirely unconnected with referring to his stepmother as "the villain", we're told he's due to sit down with King Charles.”

She continues: “Who knows where, or when, or whether an unwise podcast might yet derail things. But a summit is on the cards.”

Speaking further of Harry’s wife Meghan Markle’s role in the peace talks, the writes ads: “Wife Meghan won't be joining, busy as she is scattering flower petals on food and tra-la-la-ing about collecting eggs without every once mentioning who cleans out the chicken coop.”

She continues: “Nor will Archie and Lilibet, the latter of whom has never met her Royal grandpa in the flesh, and the former who probably can't remember him. According to Harry, they're so much safer in a country where children are gunned down in their dozens. Every. Single. Day.”