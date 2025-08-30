Meghan Markle, Harry release statement to raise concerns: 'Exploitative and dangerous'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have released a joint statement, raising concerns for the safety of children in the online world.

Sharing the statement on their Archewell Foundation’s website, they said everyday parents of children who experienced 'fatal or serious' online harm continue to fight to ensure that no other families face what they have endured.

The statement further said, “We are proud to stand in solidarity with the parents of TPN and all parents confronting the unfair and unjust fight to keep their children safe in an online world that was not built with them or safety in mind.”

Meghan and Harry further said, “As TPN parents grieve the loss of their beloved children and fight for accountability for the unsafe technology their children experienced, they are met with new exploitative and dangerous technology to have to protect against.”

About the latest development, it said this week, reporting highlighted grave dangers of newly rolled out AI chatbots interacting with children, including in this case, dangers resulting in fatal outcomes for a teenage boy.

Troublingly, these stories, which are now regularly making news, too often highlight a young person turning to an AI chatbot during a time of need to seek support and being met with just the opposite.