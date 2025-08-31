 
King Charles, Prince Harry give away ‘sensation' that future is good

Prince Harry and King Charles are looking forward to resolving their issues at its earliest

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

August 31, 2025

Prince Harry and King Charles are serious about their peace talks, spills a source.

The Duke of Sussex and His Majesty want to reconcile for a better future for the monarchy, and are looking forward for their teams to meet for a second round of olive branch this September.

A US source told the Mirror there is a "determination on both sides to make this happen".

They said: "For the first time in a long time, there's a genuine sense that reconciliation is within reach. Prince Harry's team and the Palace have opened a line of communication, and there is every hope that father and son will see one another when the Duke returns to London in September."

This comes Fleet Street Fox opines for Mirror: “Of course this is less a family reunion than a high-stakes poker game with extra scones. In the gloomy corner, the cancer-stricken king trying to get a lifetime of reigning into however many years he has left.”

She then goes on to talk about Prince Harry’s intentions, noting: “In the even-gloomier corner, the prince who just wasted a chunk of his wife's Netflix cash on a futile court battle for taxpayer-funded, round-the-clock police bodyguards.”

