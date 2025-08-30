Princess Lilibet in rare video resembles Meghan Markle with similar dark hair?

Princess Lilibet, the 4-year-old daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, made a rare appearance in an Instagram video this week, sparking online discussion about her resemblance to her mother.

The Duchess of Sussex shared the short clip on August 26, showing Lilibet giving a kiss to a framed black-and-white photo of Meghan with her late beagle, Guy.

The video, filmed in the family’s Montecito kitchen, was posted with the caption, “Morning surprise from my husband,” alongside a teary-eyed emoji.

Social media quickly lit up with comments about the young royal’s appearance.

Some users pointed to Lilibet’s dark hair and features as strikingly similar to Meghan’s, noting the mother-daughter resemblance.

“She looks just like Meghan at that age,” one user wrote.

Others, however, argued that Lilibet takes after her father, Prince Harry, now 40, highlighting what they described as Windsor family traits.

The video coincided with International Dog Day and the release of new products from Meghan’s lifestyle brand, As ever, as well as the premiere of season two of her Netflix series With Love, Meghan.

The appearance marked one of the few glimpses of Lilibet since her birth in 2021.