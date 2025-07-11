Milo Manheim gushes over Ethan Slater, Ariana Grande

Milo Manheim gives rare update about Ethan Slater, Ariana Grande support

Milo Manheim has gushed over Ethan Slater and Ariana Grande, who she has been dating for nearly two years.

In an interview with People, he was asked which movie star he was excited to see out of Slater and Grande, (who appeared at New York City’s Westside theater to show Manheim and Liz Gillies support for their Broadway show.)

“Okay, I’m so happy you asked this question because the answer was Ethan,” the Zombies alum responded by saying.

Recalling his encounter with the couple at an off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horror, he continued, “Because when they walked in it was kinda funny. I was like, ‘Hi Ariana, nice to meet you. Ethan, my brotha! What’s up?'”

Referring to Slater’s 2017 The SpongeBob Musical: Live on Stage! which had 327 regular performances, the 24-year-old actor noted, “‘Cause I saw him as SpongeBob, I love that guy.”

“And also I think that, I dunno, Liz has talked to me about Ari for so long that it was just like, I felt like I was meeting one of Liz’s old friends and Ethan Slater, you know what I mean?” he added before exiting the chat.

Previously, Manheim talked about a friendship between Victorious’ costars, Grande and Gillies.

“Ariana came to see the show. It makes such sense that they are friends. They're both such kind souls, both such theater girlies,” he told the outlet.

Before concluding, Milo Manheim shared, “Like it was, it was really nice to see Ariana there supporting Liz, and I could see them just being like little girls again enjoying being in the theater.”