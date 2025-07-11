Taron Egerton shares interesting update about 'Kingsman 3'

Taron Egerton opens up about his expectation from 'Kingsman 3'

Taron Egerton has just now shared an interesting update about Kingsman 3.

The Hollywood actor played the role of loyal and impressive combat skillful agent, Gary "Eggsy" Unwin, who was recruited to the Kingman organization to protect the world with different threats.

During an interview with The Playlist, he candidly shared that he, Colin Firth and the director, Matthew Vaughn are interested in making the sequel.

Recalling his conversation with the director, he said, “He did call me on Friday night, actually. Yeah, look, we both want to do it. And I know Colin is open to doing it, too.”

“I think the interesting thing will be figuring out whether we all see the same thing. I love Matthew. Matthew is like family to me.”

Sharing his expectation for the plot of the movie, Egerton concluded, “I really think there’s a brilliant story to tell with the third Kingsman. And I still think it will happen.”

For those unversed, the 2014 original movie had a production budget of $81 million and grossed over $414 million worldwide, while the second installment grossed over $400 million worldwide against $104 million.

Previously, speaking to Collider, the Rocketman actor told the outlet, “[Vaughn] has every intention of making it, and I have every intention of playing Eggsy one more time. That was always what I thought I was committed to doing.”

“It's the role that made my name, I suppose, in a way, I just want it to be absolutely right if we do it again, and I want the story to do justice to the part that really changed my life."

“I want it to be a fitting ending. And I would, obviously, really hope that Colin would come back for at least a part of it, and who knows?” Taron Egerton added before exiting the chat.