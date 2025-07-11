Kensington Palace stays silent on new claims about Prince William, Harry's fall out

Kensington Palace stays silent on new claims about Prince William, Harry fall out

Kensington Palace has opted to stay silent on fresh claims that Prince William and his estranged brother Harry ‘fell out’ after the Prince of Wales feelings about Meghan Markle.

A royal expert has claimed that Meghan Markle saw as a “steppingstone” getting married to Harry to new “fame and fortune”.

“And I think that’s what initially Prince William was concerned about,” Phil Dampier alleged the Prince of Wales was skeptical about Meghan entering the royal family.

The expert further tells the Sun “I think, unfortunately, that confirms what I’ve been saying or thought for the last few years that, sadly, Meghan never really had any intention of staying in the royal family.”

The Page Six also reported citing the Sun.

The publication claims it also reached out to Kensington Palace and representatives for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for comments.

However, did not immediately hear back neither from palace not California-based royals.

Commenting on the report, one royal fan says, “Harry didn't listen to his entire family about his decision to marry this woman. His wife isolated and controlled him so now he is out. He now has to reap what he has sown.”