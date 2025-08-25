Kate Middleton's thoughts after nine-month cancer ordeal: ‘Making a fresh start'

Psychologist unpacks Kate Middleton new hair color

A British psychologist named Carolyn Mair, PhD, has just discussed the potential meaning behind Kate Middleton’s new hair do that just debuted from paparazzi pictures.

The expert sat with Fox News Digital to explain her take on what the blonde hairstyle might mean, especially after battling cancer.

She started by offering her thoughts on what might be running through the Princess’ mind when she decided to make the switch.

According to Dr. Mair, Kate may have wanted to feel more “brighter and energetic” with this shift. After all, “Hair is our crowning glory and a symbol of health and femininity.”

She didn’t end there either, and also pointed to the possibility that the hairstyle might also be because the princess perhaps wanted to “make a fresh start by embracing a lighter outlook on life.”

For those unversed, Kate Middleton’s’ battle against cancer stretched to nine months, due to the preventative chemotherapy regimen she was under.

In regards to it Dr Mair also added, “I don’t know if Princess Kate lost her hair during her treatment, but if she did, she might want to color it blonde as a means of drawing attention to it. She may be reclaiming agency and visibility, and leaving her illness behind.”

For those unversed, this debut was spotted by the public when a paparazzi snapped pictures of the family heading off to the Isle of Mull.