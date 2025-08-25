Prince William's plans as King for Zara Tindall amid frustration with Princess Anne exposed

A royal expert has revealed Prince William’s plans as a King for his cousins Princess Beatrice, Eugenie and Zara Tindall.

Royal expert Richard Palmer, in his report for I News, citing an insider claimed when the Prince of Wales becomes king, the number of working royals is predicted to shrink to just five or six.

The insider tells the expert, “William won’t have cousins helping him like the Queen did. So he’ll have to work smarter.”

The report says, “Princess Anne, who marked her 75th birthday on 15 August, has indicated she is prepared to work on and Edward and Sophie, once minor figures, are expected to play an increasingly prominent role in this reign and the next under William.

“But there will be no room for their children on the taxpayer-funded payroll.”

The source further claimed to expert Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex, will also not join the royal payroll.

The fresh claims came amid reports of ongoing frustration of Princess Anne with nephew Prince William.

Recently, the Times reported Princess Anne maintains strong relationship with brother King Charles, however, the insider close to her has noted her frustration with Prince William's workload, particularly regarding investitures at Windsor Castle.

The insiders have claimed that the Princess Royal is ‘annoyed’ with Prince William.