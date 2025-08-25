 
King and Queen set couple goals in latest tour

The King and Queen of Denmark are seen gazing into each other's eyes

|

August 25, 2025

King Frederik and Queen Mary of Denmark launched their 2025 summer tour aboard the Royal Ship Dannebrog, beginning in Sæby, according to the royal family on Monday.

Following the harbor ceremony, they attended an official welcome at Sæby Church, where local officials presented the city's rich history and cultural traditions, said a statement issued on the royal family's Instagram account.

The royal couple continued their engagement with a guided walk through the historic quarter, exploring centuries-old houses and sites connected to renowned Danish artists and writers. The tour showcased the region's cultural heritage and deep artistic roots.

However, it was a candid photograph from their maritime journey that captured public attention and sparked widespread admiration on social media.

The image, shared on the royal family's official Instagram account, shows King Frederik and Queen Mary seated together on the yacht's deck, gazing lovingly into each other's eyes with genuine warmth and affection.

Their natural chemistry and obvious devotion to one another after more than two decades of marriage has resonated with followers worldwide. 

The summer tour, which runs through August 28th, continues the royal tradition of connecting directly with Danish communities while demonstrating that genuine love can flourish even under the pressures of public life.

