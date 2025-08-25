Meghan Markle promises to ‘grow' with new ‘As Ever' phase

Meghan Markle restocks on ‘As Ever' essentials and drops release date

Meghan Markle just announced she would be restocking her lifestyle brand, As Ever.

Taking to her brand’s official Instagram account, the Duchess of Sussex announced the exciting news to her fans and followers.

She uploaded a picture featuring herself, though her face is not visible, in a casual white button-up shirt and denim jeans, watering plants in her garden.

“At As ever, we keep growing and growing. Your favorites (and more) are back tomorrow as we also celebrate the launch of Season 2 of “With Love, Meghan” on @netflix,” she mentioned in the caption of her post.

Meghan then announced, “August 26th, mark your calendars.”

With Love, Meghan, is a Netflix series by the Duchess, who made her exit from royal duties in 2018 alongside her husband, Prince Harry, who is the younger son of King Charles.

The show features her giving out guest hosting, gardening and lifestyle tips as she invites different celebrity guests to be on the show with her in different episodes.

Now, after many rumors of whether there would be a second season of the series or not, Meghan has confirmed in her post that her brand restock is not just delivering what her fans want, but is also a celebration of her Netflix show’s second installment, which would be released on August 26 on the streaming platform.

Meanwhile, the Duchess’s brand “As ever is more than a brand - it’s a love language. Created by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, As ever welcomes you to a collection of products, each inspired by her long-lasting love of cooking, entertaining, and hostessing with ease,” as per the website.

“What began with a small pot of fresh fruit preserves, bubbling away in my home kitchen, has inspired this curated collection to bring surprise and delight to your every day,” Meghan Markle says of her brand, As Ever, describing it on the official website.