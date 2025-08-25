Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's new deal poses ONE big threat to Royal Family

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle worries Royal Family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been advised against worsening their feud with the royal family with new content.

Harry and Meghan announced a new first-look deal with Netflix recently, and a former royal butler has advised them to consider their projects carefully.

Grant Harrold, who worked for King Charles for seven years, told OLBG, "I don’t think Meghan and Harry would have told the Royal Family about their new Netflix deal ahead of the announcement. But I do think they will start being more careful not to cause further upset as they move into their future business ventures."

"If they cause any more damage with these programmes, it will impact any ongoing attempts to build bridges," he warned.

He noted that the main worry for the Royal Family is the potential for a second season of their bombshell Harry & Meghan docuseries, which was released in 2022.

Harrold said: "I think the Royal Family are beyond this now."

"I don’t think they’ll be surprised or disappointed by it, because they’re used to them doing what they want now. Their biggest concern will be another tell-all documentary on their fallouts with the family," he explained.

As part of their Netflix deal, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released their docuseries, The Heart of Invictus, Polo, and Meghan’s lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan.