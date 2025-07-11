Cher' son Elijah Blue Allman 'putting her through hell'

Cher secretly battles to save son Elijah Blue Allman from himself

Cher is reportedly at the breaking point as fears grow that her son Elijah Blue Allman’s deepening drug struggle could take a serious toll on her own health.

According to Radar Online, the 79-year-old American singer and actress is living in constant fear because of her son Elijah’s serious drug addiction and insiders claimed that the nonstop stress is hurting her.

A source close to Cher shared, "Elijah is putting her through hell – she's not sleeping, barely eating, and her blood pressure is through the roof. At her age, it's a recipe for disaster – her body can't take much more.”

She has struggled to get her son to achieve sobriety for years but his current condition has pushed her to the verge of mental collapse.

Notably, on June 14, Elijah was taken to a hospital after he reportedly collapsed in Joshua Tree, California. A female friend called the police, who found the 49-year-old American musician in a "foggy, zombie-like state" in the scorching desert sun.

Police stated they "located drugs inside the house" before taking Elijah to a hospital and this relapse has affected his mother, per insiders.

"Elijah's addiction is destroying her. He was near death, and all night terrified the doctors were going to say he's gone,” the insider said.

"She's suffering from heart palpitations and even full-blown anxiety attacks. Friends are seriously worried this stress could land her in the hospital, or worse," they revealed.