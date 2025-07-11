Dolly Parton explains how she and late husband Carl were ‘different'

Dolly Parton talks about how she and Carl Dean were ‘perfect’

Dolly Parton recalled how she and her late husband, Carl Dean, were perfect for each other.

The Jolene hitmaker lost her beloved of almost 61 years in March and still remembers how the two of them were "so good for each other" even though they were such "different people."

In her latest appearance on Khloe Kardashian’s podcast, Khloe in Wonder Land, Dolly spoke of her bond with Carl and stated, "We were different people. He loved music, but he was a loner.”

"He did not want a bunch of people around him except me. Of course he had friends, but he was also the same way. He’d rather be at the barn, be on the farm all day, and if he was gonna go sell a loader or buy a loader or have somebody come work on one of his trucks or tractors, he’d have to let people in,” the country music legend added.

Dolly continued, "But I really think that there’s just certain personalities that are great for each other. And we were together 61 years.”

"We were just so different, but we were so similar. We were perfect, as far as the temperature in the house. We didn’t fight over that ‘cause we both were comfortable at the same thing. Just so many things we were compatible about, and we just got along great,” she further told Khloe.

Additionally, the 9 to 5 singer also believes that her and Carl’s Zodiac signs had a lot to do with their compatibility as well.

"I don’t know if any of you follow the signs, the Zodiac signs. I’m Capricorn, and [he's a] Cancer, and those are supposed to be compatible. But he was a homebody,” she said.

Also speaking up about how her husband was such a private person that he "never did an interview in his life.”

“He’d be out mowing the yard on the tractor, and the fans would come by to see our house, and they’d say, ‘Are you Dolly Parton’s husband?’ And he’d say, ‘Do I look like I’d be Dolly Parton's husband?’ He’d have on his old straw hat and his coat,” Dolly Parton recalled of her husband.